According to Guterres, concrete steps should be taken along with the creation of the committee. He thanked Turkey, Russia and Iran for their contribution to the process.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the creation of the constitutional Committee of Syria. In a statement to reporters at the UN headquarters, Guterres pointed out that the regime and the Syrian opposition had agreed on the composition of the constitutional Committee.

The UN Secretary General said that in the coming weeks a reliable, balanced and comprehensive Committee will meet under the auspices of the UN in Geneva. He stressed that the constitutional Committee should be the beginning of the political process.

