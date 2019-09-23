“We had a great conversation, it was largely about the corruption”, – said Trump.

Trump, looking very red, basically admits he asked Ukrainian President Zelensky to look into Biden during call that's part of whistleblower complaint: "It was largely [about] fact that we don't want our people like VP Biden & his son creating to the corruption largely in Ukraine" pic.twitter.com/2hvkTbHSJl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2019

“We had a conversation on many things, in fact, <…> it was a warm and friendly conversation. Ukraine’s got a lot of problems”, – he emphasized.

Tags: Trump; Vladimir Zelensky