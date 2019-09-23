The United States did not issue visas to several members of the delegation accompanying Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to the UN General Assembly in New York, the Iranian President’s Administration said.



“The fact that the visas were not issued to the delegation accompanying the President, some deputies of the administration and the press pool runs counter to diplomatic obligations that the US government formally assumed as a member of the UN and the host country”, – Parviz Esmaily, Deputy Head of the Presidential administration for communication issues, told the Iranian television.

According to him, in this way Washington is trying to limit the “voice of the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

