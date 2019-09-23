Austrian delegation may visit the celebrations in Moscow on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, said the Ambassador of Austria to Russia Johannes Aigner.

He said that so far, according to his information, there was no official invitation. This, in his opinion, is due to the fact that parliamentary elections and the formation of a government are coming up in the country.

“I believe that the representatives of Russia are waiting for the formation of a new government. I am sure that there will be an invitation and that Austria will take part in the celebrations”, – stated Aigner.

It is expected that many world leaders will be invited to the anniversary celebration of Victory Day. It is known that an invitation has already been sent to the US President Donald Trump.

