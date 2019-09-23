A group of jihadists attacked a school in the province of Aleppo in the North of the Republic. There are victims.

This is reported by local information resources.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the village of Djibrin, located near the city of Aleppo. Terrorists broke into the building, after which there began a panic. As a result of the incident, the teacher and two students were injured. Now they are in a local hospital. Their condition is stable.

Allegedly, the attack was carried out by militants of the Khayyat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group. Bandit cells are based in the industrial areas of Aleppo and make periodic attacks, attacking civilians.

Tags: Aleppo; Syria; terrorists