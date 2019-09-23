GILETS JAUNES WEEK 46 TEAR GAS USED BY MACRON’S STORMTROOPERS AND STILL THE MSM 🙈🙉🙊 11 dead

76 seriously injured

2500 injured

23 protesters lost an eye

5 protesters lost a hand

thousands arrested

45 weeks of protests#Frexit #Brexit pic.twitter.com/OtNNjnsCCi — Change The World (@SKN10579386) September 22, 2019

The police carried out a large-scale operation in which tear gas was used against the “Yellow vests”. About seven and a half thousand police officers participated in this operation, which is several times higher than the number of demonstrators. However, most of the participants in the demonstrations did not have yellow vests on themselves, so as not to attract the attention of the police.

