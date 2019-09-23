Representatives of the radical Afghan Taliban movement on Sunday held talks in China with Chinese foreign Ministry special envoy for Afghanistan Deng Xijun on their peace agreement with the United States, said the official representative of the Taliban political office in Qatar Suhail Shaheen.

“Nine representatives of the political office of the Islamic Emirate, headed by the head of the political office, Mullah Abdullah Gani Baradar, went to China, where they met with the Special Envoy Deng Xijun and his delegation. The parties discussed the negotiations of the Islamic Emirate’s delegation and the agreement with the American delegation. The Special Envoy of the Chinese Foreign Ministry agreed that the agreement is a good solution for the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Afghanistan, and spoke out in his support, “Shahin wrote in his microblog on the social network Twitter.

The Taliban went to China after visits to Iran and Russia after US President Donald Trump refused to continue negotiations with them and conclude a peace treaty because of the terrorist attack in Kabul.

The United States and the radical Taliban had previously agreed on an 11-point draft settlement agreement, which, once finalized, would have to be signed by Secretary of state Mike Pompeo and the head of the Taliban political office in Doha, Mullah Abdullah Baradar.

Earlier in Qatar, nine rounds of negotiations were held. The parties expect to come to an agreement on the timing of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in exchange for guarantees not to use the territory of this country to attack the United States or other states. The Afghan government is not participating in the negotiations, although Washington insists that the Afghan authorities should facilitate a final settlement.