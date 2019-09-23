The country has reduced production by more than half after drones attacked two pumping stations of the state oil company Saudi Aramco on the night of September 14.

In Saudi Arabia, oil production will resume at the same level at the beginning of next week, Reuters reports citing a source who is familiar with the situation.

According to the agency’s source, approximately 75 percent of production reduced after attacks on the country’s oil facilities is currently restored in Saudi Arabia.

He specified that the country will return to its previous production level at the beginning of next week.

Saudi Arabia previously reported a recovery in oil supplies.

Recall, the attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia occurred on the night of September 14. Drones attacked two pumping stations of the state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco. After that, the country has reduced production by more than half.

Yemeni Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the strike, saying the Kingdom should stop its aggression against Yemen. The United States has blamed the attacks on Saudi oil facilities in Iran. Tehran has denied the allegations.

Tags: oil; Saudi Arabia