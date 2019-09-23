The threat of further destabilization of the situation is still relevant in Iraq, Vladimir Tarabrin, the head of the department for new challenges and threats to the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.

“Despite the completion of the military campaign against ISIS*, the threat of further destabilization of the situation is still relevant in Iraq. The underground of ISIS has turned to a sabotage war, betting on inciting a Sunni-Shiite conflict. In this connection, the coordination of anti-terrorism actions in the framework of the Baghdad Information Center with the participation of the military of Iraq, Iran, Russia and Syria, as well as the interaction of Baghdad with Damascus to destroy the remnants of terrorist groups on the Syrian-Iraq border is getting more and more important”, – the diplomat said.

Military departments of the Russian Federation, Syria, Iran and Iraq created a coordination center for the exchange of intelligence information in Baghdad in 2015. Its main functions are the collection, processing, generalization and analysis of current data on the situation in the Middle East region in the context of the fight against militants, the distribution of information as intended and its fast transfer to general headquarters of these countries.



* Terrorist organization banned in Russia.

Tags: Iraq; ISIS; military