Russian military inspectors will inspect one of the regions of Latvia from September 23 to 26, the Red Star newspaper of the Russian armed forces reported on Monday.

According to the newspaper, from September 24 to 27, Latvia requested Armenia to conduct an inspection on its territory as part of the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence-building and security-building measures. Armenia agreed in response. The objects of the Ministry of Defense of Russia are deployed in this area.

“From September 23 to 26, a Russian group of inspectors will conduct an inspection of one of the regions of Latvia. Its area will cover about 16 thousand square kilometers”, – was reported in the newspaper.

The Russian inspectors will visit training areas and training grounds, receive briefings on the formations and military units in the area and on ongoing military activities, including the joint exercise “Silver arrow 2019” of the ground forces of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Montenegro, Albania, Spain, Italy and Canada.

In addition, from September 24 to 27, the Russian military plans to inspect the area in Denmark. The area of the district will cover about 16 thousand square kilometers.

“During this event, Russian inspectors will visit training districts and training grounds, get information about the formations and military units located in the indicated area”, – the newspaper reports referring to the data of the National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center.

The 2011 Vienna document provides for a broad exchange of information on military forces, defence planning and military budgets. OSCE countries also notify each other of certain military activities, invite observers and conduct inspections. The document is aimed at further strengthening trust and security between the participating countries (the OSCE includes 57 countries in Europe, Asia and America).

Tags: Latvia; Russia