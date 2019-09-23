Italian authorities again allowed a vessel belonging to the refugee organization SOS Méditerranée to enter the port.

“We are pleased that Italy is opening a port for people rescued from the Mediterranean Sea, for the second time in a week,” the organization writes on Twitter.

SOS Méditerranée manages the ship with MSF. Already last Tuesday, an ocean viking brought 82 migrants to Lampedusa. Former Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini (Lega) sharply criticized the decision of the new government.

Seehofer reaps criticism for reception plans.

On Monday, the Ministers of the Interior of Germany, France, Italy and Malta will meet with representatives of the EU Commission and Finland, which is currently chairing the EU. At the meeting in Malta, they want to discuss the mechanism of distribution of migrants in the EU.

Last week, Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU) received criticism for his proposal to receive every fourth migrant rescued from a Mediterranean disaster in Germany. The chairman of the CDU Thuringia and the main candidate of his party for state elections on October 27, Mike Mohring warned against the creation of “incentive systems.”

