The capitals of the Russian Federation and Latvia, Moscow and Riga, plan to sign a new relevant program of cooperation between the cities, said the Minister of Government of Moscow, the head of the Department of Foreign Economic and International Relations Sergey Cheryomin.



Over the past years, the Moscow government and the Riga Duma have already implemented two cooperation programs: for years 2012-2014 and 2015-2017.



“The program of Moscow and Riga that determined the areas of cooperation, I believe, has been completed. We plan to sign a new cooperation program with more urgent strategic objectives”, – Cheryomin said.



The Minister estimated the relations of the two capitals positively.



“In general, I believe that the range of relations is very wide: it is housing and communal services, education, healthcare”, – he said.



In addition, Cheryomin noted the interaction of cities in the field of cultural exchanges. At a meeting with the leadership of Riga, the Moscow minister also discussed the study of the experience of Latvian colleagues in information technology, the development of transport systems, the creation of a comfortable ecological and urban environment, and the preservation of the historical heritage of the city. According to Cheryomin, Moscow and Riga have great potential for the development of tourism and investment.

