Most Moldovans would prefer the country’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union instead of the illusory ambitions of European integration.

This is evidenced by the results of a sociological study conducted from September 11 to 20 by employees of the Association of Sociologists and Demographers of the country.

Respondents were asked to answer the question of what choice they would have made in the event of a referendum on the republic joining the European Union or the EAEU, and only 39.5% of respondents supported European integration, while 40.8% supported the Eurasian Economic Union.

8.5% of the respondents would not support any of the unions, 4.3% would not take part in such a plebiscite, 6.9% could not answer the question.

The study also demonstrated the current attitude of Moldovans towards the NATO, accession to which was supported by only 23.1% of the survey participants. At the same time, 45.8% are categorically against it.

Recall that at the moment in Moldova there is a ruling coalition from the Party of Socialists, which stands for foreign policy neutrality and normalization of relations with the Russian Federation, as well as the pro-Western block “ACUM”, which actually continued the foreign policy of the Democratic Party.

Tags: EAEU; Moldova; NATO