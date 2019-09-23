The President of the Bolivarian Republic noted that relations between Russia and Venezuela are characterized by mutual trust of leaders.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is grateful to Russia for supporting the sovereignty of the Latin American country and solidarity with its people. He said this in an interview with Russia-24, a fragment of which was shown on Monday.

“Russia, with its global leadership, has come out with strong support <…> of Venezuela’s sovereignty and right to peace. And I thank Russia and all the Russian people for their understanding and for their solidarity with the people of Venezuela”, – he said.

Maduro noted that relations between Russia and Venezuela are characterized by mutual trust of leaders. He said that he was in constant contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We have met countless times in Moscow, as well as at various international venues. We constantly exchange letters with common views and suggestions for the development of bilateral relations, communicate by phone”, – Maduro emphasized. “And, of course, in the coming days and weeks, we will continue to advance our relationship further”, – he added.

Earlier, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the Venezuelan President’s visit to Russia is expected in the near future. In July, during a trip to Caracas, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov discussed preparations for Maduro’s visit to Russia.

The situation in Venezuela escalated after the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, whose appointment to the post of speaker of the parliament two days earlier was canceled by the Supreme Court, declared himself acting president. He was recognized as the interim head of state by the United States, Lima Group countries (except Mexico), the Organization of American States and most EU countries.

Maduro called the incident a coup attempt and announced the severance of diplomatic relations with the United States. It was supported by Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey.

