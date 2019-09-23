“If one day the US president decided to correct the erroneous policy of the war against Venezuela that he inherited from Barack Obama, I would be ready to start the negotiation process to try to create a relationship based on respect… I really believe that President Trump was let down in a disastrous policy that failed”, – said the President of Venezuela.
Maduro is ready to negotiate with Trump if the latter changes his policy towards Venezuela
Date of publication: 23 09 2019, 13:05
