British tanker Stena Impero, detained in the Strait of Hormuz in July on suspicion of violating international shipping rules, can freely leave the Iranian port. It is reported by Al Arabiya with reference to the press secretary of the government of the country Ali Rabiya.

“The legal procedures for the release of the British tanker have been completed and, after compensation for the damage, the ship may go to sea”, – he said. However, it is not reported exactly when the tanker will be able to leave the territorial waters of Iran.

Earlier it became known that seven members of Stena Impero, left Iran and headed to Dubai (UAE). Among them are five citizens of India, one citizen of Latvia and a Russian (Algis Zaretsky).

The arrest of the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero was reported on July 19.

The ship was headed to the city of al-Jubail in the Eastern province of Saudi Arabia, where there are oil fields. There were 23 crew members on Board. The detention of the tanker followed the arrest of the Iranian tanker Grace-1 in the British possession of Gibraltar.

