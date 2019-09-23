Any accusations against Iran must be supported by strong evidence, otherwise they risk provoking a conflict that could extend not only to the Middle East, Pakistan Senate Deputy Chairman Salim Mandvival told RIA Novosti.

“I think it is impossible to drive Iran into a corner. Iran obviously has its allies”, – said Mandviwala, stressing that Pakistan has very good relations with Iran.

He added that, without good reason, it is impossible to accuse Iran of something, especially for the United States. According to him, Washington should not “draw conclusions without investigation”, otherwise it risks repeating the scenario of its intervention in Iraq.

The largest exporter and one of the three largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia, after the attack on its oil facilities on September 14, reduced production by more than half – by 5.7 million barrels per day from the usual mark of about 9.8 million. The Saudi Minister of energy announced on September 17 that due to the use of reserves, oil supplies have already returned to the previous level, and lost production has been restored by half.

Yemeni Houthi rebels, against whom the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia is fighting, said that the oil facilities were attacked by fighters of their movement with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles. US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo said there was no evidence of an attack from Yemen and blamed it on Iran. The Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia also believes that Tehran is involved in the attacks. Iran rejects accusations

Tags: Iran; Saudi Arabia; USA