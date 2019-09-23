German Foreign Ministry welcomes Russia’s decision to ratify the Paris climate agreement, the ministry said.



On Monday, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree on the adoption of the Paris Climate Agreement, which means Russia’s consent to be binding. The agreement does not contain the grounds for ratification provided for by Russian law. As of September 2019, the Paris Agreement is mandatory for 186 countries.

“The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes Russia’s accession to the Paris climate agreement. We want to come to a neutral level of CO2 emissions in the world by 2050. We can only achieve this if we work together”, – the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement. on Twitter.

“Germany is ready to support Russia in reducing CO2 emissions”, – the agency stressed.

The Paris Climate Agreement, the first global climate agreement signed in December 2015, defines a global action plan to curb global warming. The agreement does not imply the abandonment of fossil fuels and carbon emissions. However, all parties must take measures to reduce emissions, re-equip and adapt to climate change.