Congresswoman and key figure in the Assembly of the progressive branch of Democrats in the US Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized the party’s position on the impeachment of Trump.

At this point, the bigger national scandal isn’t the president’s lawbreaking behavior – it is the Democratic Party’s refusal to impeach him for it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 22, 2019

Tags: Donald Trump; impeachment