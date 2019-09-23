Sanctions against Russia did not bring the desired effect, Crimea will not be returned to Ukraine, said Andrej Babiš.

“The sanctions have not brought the expected results yet. First of all, we must help Ukraine resolve the conflict with Russia, then normalize relations with Russia and put an end to the conflict. The initiative should come from us, the Europeans”, – Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said.

In addition, the Prime Minister noted that Russia has influence in the Middle East, from where refugees come to Europe. “The countries that have influence in the region – the USA, Iran, Russia, have not been affected by the problem of the flow of refugees, unlike us Europeans. This worries me very much. We must finally act actively, and for this we must conduct a dialogue with Russia “, emphasized Babiš.

“By the way, I think that Crimea will not be returned to Ukraine”, Babiš added. “Unfortunately, this hope is probably unrealistic. However, this does not mean that we should ease the pressure on Russia”.

Tags: Europe; sanctions