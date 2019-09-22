Two people have died and eight others have been wounded in a shooting in South Carolina. The incident took place before dawn on Saturday in a crowded bar in Lancaster.

Those killed and injured were caught up in the crossfire. Four of the injured were airlifted to a hospital and the extent of their injuries is not yet known. Four others were hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.

The county sheriff department believes the incident broke out when two individuals who had a grievance came across each other. One is said to have targeted the other. The police are still on the hunt for a shooter.

