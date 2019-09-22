“He lies that he did not speak with his son, he spoke. Biden said he couldn’t give millions of dollars until the prosecutor is fired,” – Trump said before leaving for Houston. Trump also said what he was talking about in July over the phone with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

“I had a wonderful conversation with the President of Ukraine, they discussed corruption in Ukraine. We do not want people like Joseph Biden and his son to corruption. Ukraine has many problems, we discussed many issues, it was a warm and friendly conversation,” – continued the US president.

When asked about the investigation into the contents of his conversation with Zelensky, the head of the White House reiterated that “the conversation was absolutely wonderful and honest.”

“When I speak with foreign leaders, I know that many people are on the line on both sides. There was absolutely nothing wrong with the conversation. All intelligence services listened to this,” – Trump said.

Tags: america; Donald Trump; Ukraine; US; Vladimir Zelensky