Representatives of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria brought about 4.5 tons of food packages to the suburbs of Damascus, residents of the city of Ein-Terma received sugar, rice, flour and other products.

“We delivered to Ein-Terma about 4.5 tons of humanitarian aid, or more than 750 individual kits”, – said the representative of the RRCS Sergey Dubrovin.

The head of the local administration, Ahmed Ali, noted that after the occupation of Ein-Terma by militants, the population of the city decreased by almost 10 times.

Tags: Russia; Syria