According to a newsletter on the website of the Ministry of Defence, Russia in the framework of the Armistice Commission in Syria recorded 31 cases of violation of the ceasefire for the day, Turkey-19.

“The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission to consider issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities, recorded 31 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Idlib – 10, Latakia – 9, Aleppo – 7, Hama – 5. The Turkish part of the representative office recorded 19 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Idlib – 7, Latakia – 7, Hama – 4, Aleppo – 1”, – the message said.

Armed conflict continues in Syria since 2011. At the end of 2017, a victory was announced over the Islamic State terrorist group in Syria and Iraq. However, strips from militants continues in some areas of the SAR. At the moment, a political settlement, the restoration of Syria and the return of refugees are at the forefront.

Tags: Russia; Syria; Turkey