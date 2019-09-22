State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Adel al-Jubeir in relation to attacks on Saudi oil facilities, stated that if the attack on them was made from the territory of Iran, the Kingdom will regard it as an “act of war”.

Earlier, al-Jubei stated in an interview with Sky News, that the Kingdom would do anything to protect themselves from Iran, noting that the military scenario is a “last option”.

“We believe that Iran is responsible for this, since the missiles and drones that hit Saudi Arabia … were made in Iran and delivered by Iran”, – the state minister said in an interview with CNN.

In addition, he clarified that at the same time “nobody wants war” and everyone, according to him, wants to resolve this situation “peacefully.”

The largest exporter and one of the three largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia, after the attack on its oil facilities on September 14, reduced production by more than half – by 5.7 million barrels per day from the usual mark of about 9.8 million. The Saudi Minister of Energy on September 17 announced that, that due to the use of reserves, oil supplies have already returned to the previous level, and lost production has been restored by half.

Yemeni Houthi rebels, against whom the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia is fighting, said that the oil facilities were attacked by fighters of their movement with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles. US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo said there was no evidence of an attack from Yemen and blamed it on Iran. The Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia also believes that Tehran is involved in the attacks. Iran denies the accusations.

Tags: Iran; oil; Saudi Arabia