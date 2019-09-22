More than 1.3 thousand Syrian refugees returned to Syria from Jordan and Lebanon over the past day, according to the newsletter of the Russian center for reconciliation of warring parties and monitoring the movement of refugees.

“Over the past 24 hours, 1,352 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territories of foreign states, including 452 people from Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints (135 women, 230 children), from Jordan through the Nasib checkpoint – 900 people (270 women, 459 children),” – the report said.

It is added that nine Syrian citizens returned to their places of permanent residence during the day.

According to the center, the engineering units of Syria cleared 2.9 hectares of land per day. In addition, experts destroyed 29 explosive objects.

Tags: Jordan; Lebanon; Syria