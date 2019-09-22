The Iranian military on Sunday demonstrated a high-range ballistic missile Khorramshahr with a new warhead, Fars reports.

A ballistic missile with a new warhead was demonstrated during a military parade dedicated to the anniversary of the start of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988).

According to the agency, during the parade in Tehran, the Iranian military also showed its own Bavar-373 air defense missile system, the Khordad-15 missile defense system of its own production, 18 own-produced ballistic missiles and other weapons.

Tehran, after reaching an agreement on the Iran nuclear program in 2015, several times tested ballistic missiles both in 2016 and 2017, and at the end of September 2017, during the military parade, introduced a new ballistic missile called “Khorramshahr” with 2 thousand kilometers range of flight.

Tags: ballistic missile; Donald Trump; Iran; Iran nuclear program; Middle East