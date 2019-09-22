Iran will submit to the UN a project on cooperation with the countries of the region to ensure the security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, stated Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Speech by the President of Iran, in which he touched upon the issues of security in the region, was related to the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988), or “Sacred Defense”, as it is called in Iran, and was held in conjunction with military parades in the country.

“In a few days we will present the project to the UN that Iran, in cooperation and with the assistance of countries in the region will ensure the security of the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman”, – said Rouhani, whose speech was broadcast on Iranian television.

“Coalition of Hope”, “Peace Initiative in the Strait of Hormuz”, – this is how the Iranian president called the project and the slogan with wich Iran will speak in New York. Rouhani is expected to attend the UN General Assembly on Monday.

He also pointed out doubts that the presence of foreign forces could increase the security of the region. In this regard, Rouhani said that Tehran is “extending a hand of friendship” to its neighbors.

The aggravation in the Persian Gulf region began after the Navy of the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps (IRGC, part of the armed forces of Iran) detained the British tanker Stena Impero in Iranian territorial waters on July 19 and subsequently escorted it to the port of Bandar Abbas.

The incident with Stena Impero was the actual response of the Iranian authorities to the detention of the Iranian tanker by the authorities of British Gibraltar.

The US stated that it will create an international coalition to patrol the waters near Iran and Yemen. The UK also announced its intention to convene a pan-European mission to protect commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Later, Britain also agreed to join the US mission.

