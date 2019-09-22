Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized the United States for the decision to deploy additional troops to the Middle East due to the deteriorating situation in the region because of the attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Zarif told CBS that he has a negative attitude to such a move by Washington. “I think it’s posturing,” he said. “I think that, regarding attempts to understand this issue, everything is moving in the wrong direction,” the foreign Minister commented on the events in Saudi Arabia.

He also did not completely exclude the possibility that US actions could lead to a full-blown military conflict.

“I’m not sure that we can avoid a war”, – Zarif said, adding that Iran would not be the first to launch hostilities. “But I’m sure that the one who starts the war will not be the one who ends it”, – said the minister, who is in New York to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

