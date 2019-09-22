Five times a day Ukrainian security forces violated the truce by firing the territory of the LPR.

According to the representation of the LPR in the JCCC (Joint Center for Control and Coordination), on September 20, Ukrainian security forces fired on the LPR territory twice. The new ceasefire in the Donbass entered into force on 01.01 Moscow time on July 21, but did not last a day.

“For September 21 … five shellings were recorded”, – stated a representative of the LPR.

He specified that the Ukrainian security forces fired from 82-millimeter mortars, anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers and heavy machine guns at the settlements of Frunze, Logvinovo and Kalinovo.

