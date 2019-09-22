Hong Kong police have used tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters, according to RTHK.

On Sunday, anti-government protesters attacked stores in the New Town Plaza shopping center in Shatin (Sathin), which they said support the stance of Beijing’s central authorities. During a demonstration inside a shopping center, protesters built a live chain and trampled the national flag of China thrown on the floor, after which they put the canvas in a bin and threw it into the river.

The demonstrators erected and set fire to the barricades near the shopping center. The police used tear gas, in response to this the protesters began to bombard the police with bricks and Molotov cocktails.

The Shatin metro station was closed after protesters began to spoil the validators.

