Week 45 of the Yellow Vest protests and they are still massive.

Huge crowds, 45 weeks and protests are still massive, these #GiletsJaunes protests are going nowhere, your move #Macron.pic.twitter.com/Gn6mDpFEWn — Darren of Plymouth 🇬🇧 (@DarrenPlymouth) September 21, 2019

The “yellow vests” movement arose in France last November during protests against rising fuel prices. It took the form of weekly protests and lasted until spring.

“Yellow vests” accused President Emanuel Macron of indifference to the interests of ordinary citizens. Protests involving them often led to violence and unrest.

Saturday’s protests coincided with France’s heritage Day, when many historical monuments and museums open their doors to visitors.

