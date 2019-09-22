On Saturday, September 21, at about 20:00 local time, in the capital of the department of Haute Rhine in the east of France – Colmar, a dangerous emergency occurred. Gray Citroen C4 rammed the door of the building. No one was injured in the incident. It is reported by AFP.

At the wheel was a 40-year-old man, previously not seen in his commitment to radical Islamists, but more than once accused of hooliganism and driving without a license. According to some accounts, the driver shouted “Allahu akbar!”

After the accident, the driver was detained by the police, while he stabbed himself several times. The man was sent to the hospital, after first aid he was subjected to psychiatric examination.

Live on Franceinfo Grand Est, Imam of the Colmar Grand Mosque, Imad El Akrami, said that “he saw the whole scene, it was frightening. Fortunately, there were almost no one in front of the mosque at that moment. The car rammed three fences.” He added that the attack took place half an hour before the prayer, which was supposed to gather about 70 parishioners. The imam does not consider the attack to be a terrorist attack.

Police sappers, examining the car, did not find any traces of explosives, and no firearms were found.

