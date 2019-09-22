Ukrainian security officials are counteracting the monitoring of the OSCE mission in Donbass, Oleg Nikitin, representative of the People’s Police of the Donetsk People’s Republic, told reporters on Sunday.

“The enemy continues planned work to counteract the monitoring of the OSCE SMM observers. We have noted the work of mobile electronic warfare groups of the armed forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Dzerzhinsk, Maryinka, Avdeevka, Stepanovka, Starognatovka, Bogdanovka and Novgorodskoye,” – Nikitin said.

According to him, the command of the Ukrainian security forces also ordered “to bring the Vostok tactical group anti-aircraft missile units to the highest level of combat readiness from September 23 with the deployment of additional launch positions in the areas of the likely flight of the OSCE UAV.”

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed LPR and DPR, which declared independence after the coup in Ukraine in February 2014. According to the latest UN data, about 13 thousand people became victims of the conflict.

The issue of resolving the situation in the Donbass is being discussed, including during the meetings of the contact group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. However, even after armistice agreements between the parties to the conflict, skirmishes continue.

Tags: Donbass conflict; Donbass crisis; OSCE; Ukraine; war in Donbass