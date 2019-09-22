Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is ready to donate to the Syrian authorities the IT project of the unified dispatching ambulance, said Minister of Communications of the Republic Viktor Yatsenko.

According to the minister, the republic brought to the exhibition on the restoration of Syria Rebuild Syria several projects that it is ready to transfer to the ATS for free.

“We have turnkey software for the implementation of a single dispatching ambulance … specifically, we are ready to present this IT-based product to the Syrian government so that they can implement it in Syria during the difficult time when the war is on”, – said Yatsenko, noting that the basis was taken international experience in this area, applied in the “difficult time” in the DPR.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the LPR and the DPR, which declared independence after the coup in Ukraine in February 2014. According to the latest UN data, about 13 thousand people became victims of the conflict.

The Minister noted the high speed of the call, the quality of call processing, the optimization of the routes of ambulances. “Our slogan is we will do ambulance like Yandex.Taxi,” – Yatsenko said.

