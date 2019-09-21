Act 45. Yellow vests, a march for climate, a protest against pension reform, Heritage Days … The French capital, like other cities in the hexagon, is preparing for a hectic Saturday, The security system promises to be colossal in Paris when more than 7500 agents are mobilized.

Tags: France police; Paris attack; protest; Yellow Vest Protests