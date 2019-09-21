Despite the sweet speeches of the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky about the withdrawal of troops in Donbass and his aspirations to end the war as soon as possible, the militants of the Aidar National Battalion, in turn, claim that they have advanced 1.5 kilometers ahead and supposedly ended up in Horlivka.

This was announced on the air of the channel “1 + 1” belonging to the oligarch Igor Kolomoisky, close to Vladimir Zelensky.

As it was noted on the air of the TV channel, Aydar received an order to take these positions a month ago, and all this time he was engaged in digging trenches.

“Our battalion is storming precisely the trenches, because, unfortunately, since 2014 there has not been a“ forward ”order, and we are storming the Donetsk and Lugansk lands, we are digging around,” – said the battalion’s fighter with the call sign “Evil”.

At the same time, it was openly declared in the National Battalion that they were not going to fulfill any orders for breeding and retreat.

“We must not step back a single step on our land. They must withdraw their troops, retreat to Rostov or beyond Siberia, move away, not us, we are on our land, ” – the punitive with the call sign “Tour” noted.

The head of the press service of the DPR People’s Police Daniil Bezsonov reacted to the “rescue” of Kiev militants, sharing his opinion in a personal Telegram channel.

“In the evening issue of TSN there was a report on how the “warriors of the light” of the punitive battalion Aidar advanced 1.5 km inland and entered Gorlovka. Victory! But it is not exactly. In fact, no one has advanced. Only in the wet dreams of Ukrainian journalists. They stand in the vicinity of the village of Golmovsky, and not on the outskirts of Gorlovka. The report was filmed more than 2 weeks ago, and we announced that Ukrainian journalists were working at the forefront in order to shoot another fantastic material. At that time, Aidar suffered heavy losses due to poor-quality air conditioners, and their command asked the journalists to remove something heroic to justify the loss. It is strange that the report came out just now, ”concluded Besonov.

