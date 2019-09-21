Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara has prepared for an operation in Syria. It is stated by Anadolu Agency

“Turkey does not intend to turn a blind eye to US support for YPG / PKK terrorists (Kurdish People’s Self-Defense Forces and Kurdistan Workers Party)”, – emphasized the Turkish leader.

He added that the Syrian Democratic Forces organization, which, according to the president, is terrorist, is also operating in the region.

A possible operation in Syria will take place along the Turkish border, reports Reuters.

It is noted that Erdogan also advocated reforming the UN, since, in his opinion, it is wrong that five states decide the fate of 196 countries.

On September 3, Erdogan condemned the US strike on Syrian Idlib. He announced his intention to raise the topic of Idlib at the UN General Assembly in September.

Turkey considers the representatives of the Syrian Kurdish “Democratic Union” (PYD) and YPG to be terrorists. They control areas in northern Syria and are traditionally supported by the United States.

Tags: Erdogan; the USA