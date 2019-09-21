US Secretary of defense Mark Esper said that US President Donald trump approved the sending of additional military to the middle East.

He noted that the reason for such actions was the alleged attack by Iran on the oil facilities of Saudi Arabia.

Esper emphasized that the US does not seek war with Iran, but the Pentagon has “a large number of military options”.

In addition, the Minister added that the US is focused on helping to strengthen the defense infrastructure of Saudi Arabia.

Earlier Trump stated about the possibility of US attacks on 15 targets in Iran.

Tags: Donald Trump; Iran; USA