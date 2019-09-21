The head of the joint chiefs of staff Joseph Dunford said that no missile defense system is not able to repel such an attack.

Joseph Dunford, head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during a briefing commented on the situation with American Patriot missile defense systems, which did not reflect the drone strike at Saudi oil facilities.

He stated that no missile defense system is capable of repelling such an attack.

At the same time, according to Danford, a multilayer system of defense capabilities will reduce the risk of attack by numerous drones or other attacks that may come from Iran.

The day before it became known that US President Donald Trump approved the sending of several hundred US troops to the Middle East. Additional forces will be mainly focused on air and missile defense.

The drone attack on two pumping stations of the state-owned company Saudi Aramco occurred on September 14. The United States and Saudi Arabia accused Iran of what happened. However, Tehran rejected these allegations.

Meanwhile, the Houthi Yemeni rebels claimed responsibility for the strike on the oil facilities of the kingdom.

The attack led to a reduction in Saudi oil production and an increase in the price of these raw materials.

