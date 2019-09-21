Even the state symbols of modern Belarus can appear on the European “black list” against the background of total decommunization.

Such a statement was made on Saturday, September 21, by Belarusian political scientist Aleksey Dzermant, commenting on the decision made by the European Parliament to legitimize the mass elimination of monuments to Soviet soldiers on the territory of the European Union, who accused them of allegedly “distorting historical facts about the consequences of World War II.”

At the same time, Dzermant drew attention to the fact that the legislative body of the EU sided with Poland, condemning the agreement between the Soviet Union and Germany in 1939.

According to him, such a “revolution of the European Parliament” is a direct blow to the statehood and sovereignty of Belarus.

“This event means that in fact the legitimacy of the modern borders of the Republic of Belarus is being called into question,” he explained. “Secondly, the condemnation and prohibition of Soviet symbols means that the modern national-state flag of Belarus can fall under this definition as Stalinist.”

