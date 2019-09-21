Civilians in the Idlib de-escalation zone have become hostages to the terrorist groups operating there, who, threatening to shoot, prevent civilians from entering the recently liberated regions.

As was reported by News Front, previously the Syrian Arab army conducted a large-scale counter-terrorist operation in the south of Idlib province and the north of neighboring Hama province. As a result, government forces were able to liberate many cities and settlements that had been occupied by jihadists for years. After that, the authorities of the Arab Republic opened a humanitarian corridor near the city of Abu al-Duhur in the eastern part of Idlib.

However, as SAA brigadier general Nabil Abdullah said, militants continue to keep civilians in the occupied territory.

“The roads that lead to the humanitarian corridor are blocked, and residents are forbidden to leave the region under the threat of execution. In fact, terrorists are using civilians as human shields”, – said Abdullah.

Tags: attack of terrorists; Idlib