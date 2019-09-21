The resonant idea of Donald trump regarding the purchase of Greenland amused the world community, but showed what kind of struggle unfolded for the Arctic.

This was told by the former head of the Center for Latin America at the Atlantic Council, Peter Schechter, in a publication for The Hill.

According to him, in the region, which until recently had been almost neglected, today it could become an “epicenter of international tension” if countries do not conclude an agreement like the one that regulates the situation in Antarctica.

Shekhter emphasizes that melting glaciers open up previously inaccessible military and economic prospects, turning the Arctic into the “hottest real estate” on the world market. The only problem is, he admits, that the West in this race “grazes the rear.”

Having shown considerable foresight, Russia managed to expand its military presence in the region, while simultaneously investing in the region’s oil and gas infrastructure. China intends to expand the project “One belt – one way” to the north.

At the same time, Europe is in no hurry to break into the confrontation. The author explains this by the abundance of internal problems of the EU. Canada, in turn, cannot develop a long-term strategic plan for the Arctic. Canada also lacks a long-term strategic plan. Instead, she identified a narrow list of her interests in the Arctic, focusing mainly on the environment and indigenous peoples. And the United States took a dubious “wait and see” position, while their strategic opponents begin to dictate the rules of the “Arctic” game.

