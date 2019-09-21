Using the dollar as a weapon has called into question the reputation of Washington, claimed the Department.

The US government must acknowledge that its sanctions policy has failed. This opinion was expressed on Sunday by the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Abbas Musavi.

“Americans need to admit that the sanctions policy has failed – quoted Musavi press service of the Foreign Ministry of Iran. – Misuse of this tool, as well as the use of the dollar as a weapon questioned Washington’s reputation and put an end to the perception of the United States as a reliable economic partner.”

On Friday, the US Ministry of Finance reported that the US government imposed sanctions against the Iranian Central Bank, the National Development Fund and companies Etemad Tejarate Pars Co.

