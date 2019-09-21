Militants of the “Hayyat Tahrir al-Sham” terrorist group attacked civilians who tried to cross the Syrian-Turkish border.

This is reported by local information resources.

According to reports, the incident occurred at the Bab al-Hawa checkpoint in Idlib province. A group of civilians tried to break through the checkpoint to take refuge in Turkey when the jihadists opened fire on people. The number of victims is not specified.

As News Front previously reported, against the backdrop of the de-escalation of the Syrian Arab army’s counter-terrorist operation in the Idlib zone, the Turkish authorities decided to close the border with the neighboring country, depriving civilians of the opportunity to take cover. In this regard, protests were held at checkpoints several times.

Tags: jihadists; Syria