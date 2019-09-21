A mined minibus exploded at the entrance to the holy Shia Muslim city of Karbala in the province of Iraq.

This was reported by the Agency “Xinhua” on Saturday, September 21.

According to reports, the incident killed at least twelve people, another five were injured.

It is noted that the explosion of a mined minibus occurred at the main control point at the entrance to the city. Now law enforcement officers cordoned off the scene.

Responsibility for the attack has not yet been taken by any of the groups, however, militants of the Islamic state managed to distinguish themselves with such attacks.

Karbala is known as one of its most sacred cities for Shiites after Mecca, Medina, Jerusalem and Najaf. There are mosques that are visited annually by millions of pilgrims.

