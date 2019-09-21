Iran will conduct joint naval exercises with Russia and China in the Gulf of Oman, stated the head of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff Department for International Affairs, Qadir Nezami.

“Soon, for the first time after the Islamic revolution, joint exercises with Russia and China will be held”, – Nezami said.

According to a senior military official, exercises that pursue various goals, including the exchange of experience, will be held in the northern Indian Ocean in the Gulf of Oman.

He also added that soon the heads of the general staffs of a number of countries will visit Tehran. What countries are in question and when it will happen, is not reported.

At the end of July, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said that Iran and Russia could soon conduct joint naval exercises in the Indian Ocean, including the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian and Omani Gulfs. He did not specify the exact dates for the maneuvers. Rear Admiral only expressed hope that the exercises would be held before the end of the year.

