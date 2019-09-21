Even during the presidential race in Ukraine, it was clear that for power in the country was actively fighting the fugitive oligarch Igor Kolomoisky, who had been hiding abroad, but returned as soon as the outcome of the race became clear.

This is stated in the material of the French publication “Le Monde”.

Since then, as noted in the media, the influence of Kolomoisky in Ukraine only intensified. The country is run by his protégé Vladimir Zelensky, and even the head of the presidential administration Andrei Bogdan is a former lawyer for the oligarch.

The publication reminds us that it was Kolomoisky who “made Zelensky famous through his TV channel”.

“In 2016, he [Kolomoisky] was hiding in Switzerland and Israel after the National Bank of Ukraine tried to resolve the issue with financial institutions with the assistance of the International Monetary Fund, nationalizing the PrivatBank that he owned after the facts of fraud and a hole of $ 5.5 billion were revealed”, – the article says.

Moreover, the author emphasizes that we are talking about taxpayer money and an amount comparable to the country’s military budget. Nevertheless, now the situation is changing in favor of the oligarch. So, the publication drew attention to a recent statement by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Alexey Goncharuk, who claimed that Zelensky and Bogdan would personally seek for a “compromise” with Kolomoisky on PrivatBank.

Tags: Europe; Igor Kolomoisky; Vladimir Zelensky