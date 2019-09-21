About 3 thousand military of the Black Sea Fleet took part in tactical exercises in the Crimea, said the head of the information support department of the Black Sea Fleet, captain of the second rank Alexei Rulev.

Marine forces of the Black Sea Fleet, under the cover of the army aviation of the Southern Military District, landed on an unequipped stretch of coast from the larger Orsk landing ship, fought for a landing, took the coastal area and advanced deep into the positions of the “enemy”.

The training involved 12 ships and vessels, including the frigate Admiral Essen, the small missile ships Vyshny Volochek, Mirage, the large landing ship Orsk, sea minesweepers, and about 300 units of military and special equipment. Among it are the anti-ship complexes “Bastion”, “Ball”, “Beach”, armored personnel carriers BTR-82A, as well as 30 aircraft and helicopters from naval aviation and air defense of the Black Sea Fleet and South-Eastern Military District.

The tactical exercises were also attended by units of electronic warfare, radiation, chemical and biological defense, as well as UAV calculations.

