The Washington Post, citing sources in the administration, reports that the White House has requested an additional $ 5 billion from the Interior Ministry to finance the wall on the border with Mexico in 2020.

If this plan is not approved, according to WP, the administration intends to take an additional $ 3.6 billion from the Pentagon budget.

In total, the construction of the wall will require the allocation of 18.4 billion dollars by 2020, which “far exceeds” the data officially published by the administration, the publication said.

According to WP estimates, the cost of one mile (1.6 km) of the wall is more than $ 36 million.

